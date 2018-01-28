Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

A THIRD year Bio-Technology student at Midlands State University died on the spot after she was struck by lightning on Wednesday while her friend suffered some burns and was rushed to hospital, police have confirmed.Thelma Mbendhle (23) who was on attachment in Chegutu, was struck by lightning while on her way home.Her friend Tsitsi Mapfumo (22) was burnt and is still admitted to hospital.Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said the incident occurred at around 5.30PM on Wednesday."I can confirm that a female adult was struck by lightning while walking with a friend. There were two ladies, one of them an MSU student Thelma Mbendhle (23) and her friend Tsitsi Mapfumo (22) who were walking in footpath along ZMDC in Chegutu. The two were struck by a bolt of lightning and they fell unconscious at about 5:30 PM," said Insp Mabgweazara.He said a local councillor Mr Henry Muchatibaya rushed the pair to Chegutu District Hospital but unfortunately Mbendhle died.It is suspected that the lighting was triggered by the cellphone which was in Mbendle's bra, resulting in the untimely death.MSU director of public relations Mrs Mirirai Mawere confirmed that Mbendhle was their student who was on attachment in Chegutu.