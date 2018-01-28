Fugitive murder suspect in court

News / National

A MARANGE man who fled to South Africa after he allegedly murdered his neighbour in cold blood in 2012 was arrested recently after he tried to sneak back into the country.Kuziva Tatire (33) who was 27 at the time he allegedly committed the offence together with his three brothers who also fled to South Africa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Miss Perseverance Makala.He was granted $50 bail and ordered to report every Friday at Marange Police Station. Tatire will be back in court on February 8 for routine remand.Public prosecutor, Mr Karombe, said the suspect fled to South Africa together with his three accomplices after they fatally assaulted their late neighbour.The incident occurred on January 19, 2012. The deceased, whom the suspects attacked after accusing him of assaulting their father, sustained serious injuries from the attack, resulting in his death.He died upon arrival at Mweyamutsvene Hospital the same day.