Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
A CHIKANGA man who was being accused of indecently assaulting his 10-year-old niece went home all smiles recently after he was acquitted of the charges by a Mutare court.

Thomas Nhukarume (59) was being accused of undressing his niece, as she slept and sliding his fingers into her private parts after being left looking after the child by her mother.

He denied the charges when he appeared before Mutare Magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura in December, 2017 and a full trial was conducted.

Nhukarume produced overwhelming evidence to his defense resulting in his acquittal. He was being charged with indecent assault as defined in Section 67 (a) (i) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23

Mr Fletcher Karombe represented the State. Allegations were that the minor was left in Nhukarume's care by her mother who had travelled to Harare for a church service.

On November 8, the minor fell asleep while seated on a sofa watching television with Nhukarume when he allegedly indecently assaulted her.

Source - manicapost
Most Popular In 7 Days