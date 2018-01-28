Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora has urged MDC Alliance partners to pull up their socks and stop interfering in the affairs of the Morgan Tsvangirai-led opposition party and its leaders.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch of a research on local government elections in Harare on Wednesday, Mwonzora said he had noticed the abuse of MDC-T leaders including acting president, Elias Mudzuri.

"Alliance partners should make ongoing rallies friendly to other officials, particularly MDC-T acting president, Elias Mudzuri. He is our acting president,'' he said.

"Our acting president was embarrassed at the Epworth rally. Coming to the Mutare rally, I did not see the sabotage by some officials from my party. The rally was well attended, but I would like to say that other alliance partners should pull up their socks, as the crowd was mainly dominated by the MDC-T supporters. The alliance should meaningful.''

There were reports that some MDC-T officials against the alliance intended to sabotage the poorly attended event.

Mwonzora told delegates to the local government elections survey report launch that educated people were the most corrupt in the country.

This was after some panellists including Harare mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni claimed that councils were being let down by uneducated councillors.
The panellist had claimed uneducated councillors were causing corruption in local authorities.

"Stick to the qualifications as provided by the law. I dismiss the notion that the level of education is deterrent whether one is corrupt or not. There is so much corruption among the educated people," Mwonzora said citing former Finance minister Ignatious Chombo, who is appearing before the courts over corruption allegations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #MDC-T, #Mwonzora, #Cracks

Comments

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Thorngrove

Threading beads

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Cowdray park 6roomed

Vw lt 35

Looking for a plot to rent

Barham green 3bedroomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

38 mins ago | 296 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 992 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 852 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1418 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 924 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3988 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7595 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 229 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4543 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days