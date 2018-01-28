Zec targets churches

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), in partnership with the Christian Alliance, has set up biometric voter registration (BVR) centres at churches, as it targets the clergy and Christians before the mop up exercise closes on February 8.Christian Alliance (CA) director, Reverend Husain Sibanda said the partnership began last Sunday at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Bulawayo.Sibanda said their teams are currently working in Hwange, Tsholotsho, Kezi, Beitbridge and Binga, targeting various churches in the last phase of the BVR mop exercise.