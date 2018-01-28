Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T chairperson quits politics

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
MDC-T chairperson Lovemore Moyo is quitting active politics at a time the main stream opposition is imploding due to differences over party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's unresolved succession amid growing discontent over a proposed coalition ahead of the 2018 general elections.

In a bombshell that could rattle opposition politics, Moyo said he would not take part in parliamentary elections this year.

More to follow....

Source - Zim Ind

