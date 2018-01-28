White farmers urged to apply for land leases

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has urged white farmers to apply for land leases as the process will not be based on race or religion, an official has said.Addressing white farmers at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera on Wednesday, Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs David Musabayana said every farmer would be given the opportunity to apply for an offer letter.Minister Musabayana warned white farmers to be wary of bogus people who demanded protection fees and should seek protection from Government.Minister Musabayana said any issues to do with land disputes should be referred to the land commission. He urged white farmers who took their disputes to the courts to withdraw the cases and start on a fresh page.