'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Isaya Ndawana has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to tame his 'dogs'‎ (supporters) to ensure that peace he preaches about ahead of elections prevail.The remarks come after suspected Zanu PF thugs allegedly attacked People's Rainbow Coalition leader Joice Mujuru with stones on Thursday in Harare leaving some supporters injured."President of Zimbabwe E. D Mnangagwa's theories of campaigning for peace and a free and fair election will never be practically possible. He must tame his dogs first which are led by the self-imposed Harare Zanu PF youth leader Gomwe who only resurrected after Ngwena's rise to power. Today, in Glenorah Dr. Joyce Mujuru's NPP was attacked by the ever violent Zanu Pf thugs and Mnangagwa must quickly rebuke this madness," Ndawana said."We are spellbound to a very difficult campaign as resistance will be tough with Gomwe fighting hard to make it impossible. His trademark remain bloodshed and belligerent. Mockery and rhetoric is what we will face. Stop it now before Harare is turned into a war zone."