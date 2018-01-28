Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

News / National

by Staff Reporter

In a heated meeting hurriedly arranged by MDC-T Acting President Elias Mudzuri, vendors breathed venom on incompetent MDC-T councillors. The meeting was held on 01 February 2018 at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare. Highly agitated vendors made it clear that they were not impressed by MDC-T councillors who were trying to pretend as if they were not aware of their challenges.The MDCT had organized a meeting with vendors to hear their challenges but this backfired as vendors lambasted the city fathers over a myriad of grievances.The chairperson of the Julius Nyerere Vendors said, "lnstead of bringing solutions for the vendors, you come here asking about of their challenges. Are you serious you don't know our problems? You confiscate our wares and charge us astronomical fines. The few toilets in town are locked at five when much vending is done at night. How are we suppose to operate?"Another vendor decried the partisan allocation of vending stalls by the council. He added that the councillors were complicity in the use of military force against them.It was also revealed that the MDC-T council had been refusing to meet with vendor associations. On several occasions vendors had to demonstrate at Town House but to no avail. What was clear to the vendors was that the MDC-T councillors are insensitive to their plight.One tuck shop owner lamented the high charge of $75.00 per month they are forced to pay."MDC-T councillors are foul-mouthed and they don't respect citizens because they are beneficiaries of this evil system", added another vendor.The MDC-T vice president tried to douse the fire by trying to blame soldiers but was quickly reminded by one vendor that they know who stand with in the next election as they know who genuinely sympathises with them.The vendor echoed the sentiments of the first speaker by saying that it's all talk, talk and talk but no action on the part of the MDCT Council.