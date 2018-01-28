Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
IN what some say could explain the Thursday attack on Joice Mujuru, it has emerged that the former Vice President recently reconnected with ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

Sources told New Zimbabwe that Mujuru reconnected with Mugabe on Tuesday adding that there were prospects that she could come together with fired Zanu-PF members to form an alliance ahead of the 2018 elections.

According to the National People's Party leader, she was "called" by Mugabe who told her that it was wrong to fire her in 2014 as he was "misinformed".

"He called me and I obliged. He was telling me what happened was wrong, he was misinformed," said Mujuru in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

According to the report, Mujuru said she felt vindicated after her "constant denials of plotting to overthrow Mugabe, were ignored by the then president and his wife, Grace, who initiated the calls for her ouster".

"You know for a start, I told him (Mugabe) that they were not … it wasn't me…Its people who are after Mugabe who you know are doing all these things. And it has, I've, I've have been vindicated by what I said to him," Mujuru said, according to the VOA report.

"I forgave him a long time ago, including the, the wife."

"They (Mugabe, his wife Grace) were tricked, and mind you the same people who are now in control are the very same people who went and tricked Mugabe," said Mujuru, in apparent reference president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"So, they knew what they wanted to do – they wanted me out of the way first, so that they will be able to get to Mugabe easily," she said.

According to the VOA, Mujuru said "she was happy to find Mugabe in good spirits".

"He was very happy, I think he's resting, he's doing fine. I was very happy to see him in that mood," she said.

Mujuru said she didn't think her former boss was still under house arrest.

"No, not house arrest as such," she said. "Of course, being a former president he should have people who guard him such as soldiers, they could be soldiers and policemen all included, because that is how he used to move, even when he was still head of state."

"Now that he is in this predicament, aaah, we were actually laughing, you know, I just said to him, ah, you know what, when you are in this situation people desert (you), and he said yes, even relatives have deserted."

According to the VOA, Mujuru blames the new government for the Thursday attack which resulted in her and several of her members, seeking treatment at local hospitals adding that she was "not sure who attacked her or with what, but that the attackers included soldiers".

"Everybody must know that this government is not a people's government," she said. "It came by force and if they see people doing things in peace, they are not happy."

Source - VOA
More on: #Mujuru, #Mugabe, #Stoned

