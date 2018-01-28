Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A Bhejane Trust in collaboration with the Zimbabwe national Parks and Wildlife Management have arrested a syndicate in possession of 23 elephant and tusks weighing 117kgs.The Bhejane Trust reported that in a bust in Bulawayo, initiated by the Bhejane Trust/National Parks Rescue partnership and working with the ZRP and Parks, a Professional hunter and two accomplices were arrested in possession of 23 tusks, weighing 117kg."The tusks apparently have false Zimbabwean numbers stamped on them. Investigations are continuing to establish the source of the ivory," said the trust.