Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

An Ex-Zipra member Max Mkandla has warned other members for the PF Zapu military wing to stop plans to form another Zipra association using the same name which is currently used to the association led by Ben Ncube saying this will plant a seed of division in the Zipra.He said already there is the Zipra Veterans Association led by Ncube with Secretary general being Petros Sibanda, spokesperson being Buster Magwizi and there is no need for members to plan to form another association similar to it.This come at a time when reports say another group has emerged purporting to be aimed at pushing for the rights, benefits and welfare of the ex- Zipra members."This needs people to be united as Zipra as we already have the leaders Ncube, Sibanda and Magwizi. What is only needed is for people to united and fill the gaps which are left rather than forming another association with the same names" Mkandla said. "The worse part of it is that someone carries a Zanu PF card at the same time he claim top be Zipra veterans leader."He said the person who claims to be leader of Zipra without their mandate must be approached and told to stop because he is committing an offence.