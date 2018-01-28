Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
An Ex-Zipra member Max Mkandla has warned other members for the PF Zapu military wing to stop plans to form another Zipra association using the same name which is currently used to the association led by Ben Ncube saying this will plant a seed of division in the Zipra.

He said already there is the Zipra Veterans Association led by Ncube with Secretary general being Petros Sibanda, spokesperson being Buster Magwizi and there is no need for members to plan to form another association similar to it.

This come at a time when reports say another group has emerged purporting to be aimed at pushing for the rights, benefits and welfare of the ex- Zipra members.

"This needs people to be united as Zipra as we already have the leaders Ncube, Sibanda and Magwizi. What is only needed is for people to united and fill the gaps which are left rather than forming another association with the same names" Mkandla said. "The worse part of it is that someone carries a Zanu PF card at the same time he claim top be Zipra veterans leader."

He said the person who claims to be leader of Zipra without their mandate must be approached and told to stop because he is committing an offence.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Threading beads

Vw lt 35

Cowdray park 6roomed

Suzuki kei for sale

Barham green 3bedroomed

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorngrove

4rooms cowdray park new stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

37 mins ago | 275 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

1 hr ago | 2512 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3979 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7579 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4530 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days