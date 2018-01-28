Latest News Editor's Choice


Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said the good thing about the leader of the People's Democratic Party Tendai Biti is that he speaks policy and that makes him a very good asset to the MDC Alliance ahead of this year's elections.

The remarks come at a time when some MDC-T members are against the alliance which they view as Morgan Tsvangirai's bid to accommodate rebels who defected from the party and formed their own splinter groups like Biti and Welshman Ncube.

"The good thing about Tendai Biti is that he speaks policy and provides a platform for the MDC Alliance to contest power at the level of ideas. Biti has been doing that since 1999 when he came up with the MDC's Land Policy. Remember those white and green T-shirts written; Land to the Poor Not the Rich," Ruhanya said.

"He is therefore valuable. He pronounces policy positions and the ruling party response in some respect as REACTIONARIES after he sets the agenda. That is what the opposition should do not people who say they want power for the sake of it. Now, the next challenge for TB and his alliance partners is to put the ordinary and majority Zimbabweans at the centre of their policies. The problem with mainstream MDC-T people is that they don't speak policy but hallucinate power very dangerous!"

Source - Byo24News

