Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Former ZBC presenter Eric Knight has bemoaned lack of plan by the opposition ahead of this year elections which are getting too close now.

His remarks come at a time when the opposition is fragmented and members are still fighting personal battles over position at a time when they must be engaged in mobilizing support for the votes.

"In spite of clear signs that the Zimbabwe 2018 Elections are only a few months away, I haven't seen or heard any meaningful plans by the Opposition Parties regarding the country's economic recovery. Perhaps I am missing something but so far, out of more than 20 opposition Parties that have confirmed that they will be participating, I have noticed that they are all singing the overplayed and useless 'Coup Government song'," he said.

"Comrades, that will not change now whether you want it or not. Truthfully speaking, Zimbabweans at this moment do not care whether the removal of Mugabe was legitimate or not, they are still rejoicing that the he is out. Zimbabweans do not care how Igwe left, they want is their country back on the rails. What are your plans, where are the Manifestos. Khulumani sizwe/Taurayi tinzwe."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Cowdray park 6roomed

Suzuki kei for sale

Threading beads

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Thorngrove

Barham green 3bedroomed

Looking for a plot to rent

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

21 mins ago | 110 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

1 hr ago | 2066 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

1 hr ago | 427 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 870 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

3 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

3 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

3 hrs ago | 1356 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3942 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7364 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4418 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 670 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 322 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days