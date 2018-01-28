Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former ZBC presenter Eric Knight has bemoaned lack of plan by the opposition ahead of this year elections which are getting too close now.His remarks come at a time when the opposition is fragmented and members are still fighting personal battles over position at a time when they must be engaged in mobilizing support for the votes."In spite of clear signs that the Zimbabwe 2018 Elections are only a few months away, I haven't seen or heard any meaningful plans by the Opposition Parties regarding the country's economic recovery. Perhaps I am missing something but so far, out of more than 20 opposition Parties that have confirmed that they will be participating, I have noticed that they are all singing the overplayed and useless 'Coup Government song'," he said."Comrades, that will not change now whether you want it or not. Truthfully speaking, Zimbabweans at this moment do not care whether the removal of Mugabe was legitimate or not, they are still rejoicing that the he is out. Zimbabweans do not care how Igwe left, they want is their country back on the rails. What are your plans, where are the Manifestos. Khulumani sizwe/Taurayi tinzwe."