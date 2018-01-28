News / National
LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru
Former vice president Dr Joice Mujuru has confirmed that her former boss Robert Mugabe is under house arrest.
In an audio released online the National People's Party (NPP) leader Mujuru claims to have met with Mugabe "two days ago."
Mujuru is heard saying Mugabe is not happy with the current situation.
Listen to audio below:
