LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

by Staff Reporter
Former vice president Dr Joice Mujuru has confirmed that her former boss Robert Mugabe is under house arrest.

In an audio released online the National People's Party (NPP) leader Mujuru claims to have met with Mugabe "two days ago."

Mujuru is heard saying Mugabe is not happy with the current situation.

