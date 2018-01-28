Latest News Editor's Choice


$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

by Simbarashe Sithole
Two self-proclaimed Guruve sex workers were slapped with $200 fine, or risk going to prison for three months if they fail to pay, for bashing a man who peeped through the window when one of them was sleeping with a client.

The duo Blessing Maluku (18) and Roseline  Gayihai (19) were convicted after full trial this morning  by Guruve resident magistrate Mr Matthew Mutiro.

According to public prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi the duo bashed a man only identified as Mainini sometime in early January 2018 after he was caught peeping through Maluku's window  by Gayihai.

Maluku was entertaining her client whom she had hooked for $2 at Executive bar in Guruve while Mainini peeped to watch the act.

Gayihai who is Maluku's collegue came and saw Mainini peeping there and confronted him of his actions before  inviting Maluku to assault the complainant.

Mainini was drunk but did not sustain any injuries  before  filing a police report leading to the pair's arrest.

However, Mutiro suspended an additional four months  for five years on condition  of good behaviour.

Source - Byo24News

