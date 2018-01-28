$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two self-proclaimed Guruve sex workers were slapped with $200 fine, or risk going to prison for three months if they fail to pay, for bashing a man who peeped through the window when one of them was sleeping with a client.The duo Blessing Maluku (18) and Roseline Gayihai (19) were convicted after full trial this morning by Guruve resident magistrate Mr Matthew Mutiro.According to public prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi the duo bashed a man only identified as Mainini sometime in early January 2018 after he was caught peeping through Maluku's window by Gayihai.Maluku was entertaining her client whom she had hooked for $2 at Executive bar in Guruve while Mainini peeped to watch the act.Gayihai who is Maluku's collegue came and saw Mainini peeping there and confronted him of his actions before inviting Maluku to assault the complainant.Mainini was drunk but did not sustain any injuries before filing a police report leading to the pair's arrest.However, Mutiro suspended an additional four months for five years on condition of good behaviour.