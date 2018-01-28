Couple assaults sister in law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BUDIRIRO couple will perform 110 hours of unpaid work for assaulting their sister-in-law over cheating allegations.Chipo Kafinya and Itayi Chanyuka pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when they appeared before Mbare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.They were initially sentenced to three months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that Kafinya and Chanyuka each serve 110 hours of community service.The State, represented by Kholisani Mangena, proved that on December 29 last year at around 7am Chanyuka visited the complainant Sharon Kazangarare at her place of residence.Kafinya arrived at Kazangaraze's house and found her husband there, she then asked why her husband was in her house to which she replied that he was visiting her.Kafinya did not believe what Kazangarare had told her that is when she started shouting at the complainant calling her a prostitute and accusing her of having an illicit affair with her husband.Kafinya took a sweeping broom and assaulted Kazangarare with it, Chanyuka joined in, kicked her and punched her all over her body.When the duo left Kazangarare reported the incident to the police leading to their arrest.During cross examination Kafinya accused Kazangarare of prostitution saying she is well known for 'stealing' people's husbands.No visible injuries were sustained.