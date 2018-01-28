Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man, who divorced his wife after he caught her in bed with his brother, has been granted a protection order against his ex-wife, whom he accused of assaulting, threatening and verbally abusing him.

Mangani Maija Arimandu appeared before magistrate Nyasha Marufu, accusing his former wife, Priscilla Katore of physically and verbally abusing him.

"I do not want her to come to my house because whenever she does, she beats me and calls me names. She insults me in front of my relatives," he said.

Arimandu went on to claim that she was bitter over the fact that he divorced her after he caught her sleeping with his brother.

"She is angry at the fact that I left her after I caught her red-handed sleeping with my older brother. She is now coming to my house attacking me and accusing me of humiliating her when she is the one who humiliated me," he said.

Katore, however, opposed her ex-husband's application for a protection order, claiming that she was the one on the receiving end of the verbal and physical abuse.

"He is lying, I have never abused him. He is the one abusing me," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newsday

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Threading beads

Thorngrove

Suzuki kei for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Looking for a plot to rent

Accountant required


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

7 mins ago | 26 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 699 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1705 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

4 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5838 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4249 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4877 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3619 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1345 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1693 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

21 hrs ago | 4026 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 709 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

22 hrs ago | 991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days