Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe was one of the worst-ranked countries in an annual World Justice Project (WJP) rule of law index list released yesterday.The southern African country ranked 108 out of 113 countries in all categories of constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice.Zimbabwe's overall rule of law score places it at 17 out of 18 countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa region and 11 out of 12 among low income countries.Denmark kept the top spot, followed by Norway then Finland. The bottom three were Afghanistan (111), Cambodia (112), and Venezuela (113).Regionally, Sub-Saharan Africa's top performer is Ghana, supplanting South Africa from 2016 and taking 43rd place globally."No country has achieved a perfect realisation of the rule of law. The WJP Rule of Law Index is intended to be a first step in setting benchmarks, informing reforms, stimulating programmes, and deepening appreciation and understanding for the foundational importance of the rule of law," said William H Neukom, WJP founder and CEO.