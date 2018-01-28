Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ACTING Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Simon Khaya Moyo has said media polarisation has no room in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

Moyo said media repression witnessed under former President Robert Mugabe's administration was a thing of the past during Mnangagwa's reign.

"Media polarisation, which has been the hallmark of our media discourse, has no room in Zimbabwe under the new political dispensation, which enjoins all Zimbabweans to work together focusing on developing our economy," he said at the launch of a European Union and Norwegian supported Media on Governance and Electoral Matters in Zimbabwe programme on Thursday.

"The dictum, 'iwe neni tine basa (you and I have a job to do)' is a refrain, which should remind all of us in the media that we have a role to play in shaping the destiny of our country."

Khaya Moyo told participants, who included foreign diplomats, journalists and Media Alliance of Zimbabwe partners, that the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa) and the Broadcasting Services Act, which perpetuates the monopoly of State broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, were being aligned to the country's new Constitution.

"Government is at hand to give assistance and support to the media to ensure that they carry out their work unimpeded in a peacefully working environment.

"After all, media freedom, access to information and fee expression are guaranteed by our Constitution," he said.
Without giving full details, Moyo said new television players were coming on board.

"And even before then, as soon as government acquires set-top boxes, we should begin to roll out digital television services in areas that have proximity to digitalised transmitter sites," he said.

Moyo urged the media to truthfully inform the world about the transparency of Zimbabwe's electoral processes, adding credible elections were a collective responsibility and all stakeholders, including the media, had a role in contributing to polls whose outcome would be universally accepted. The government spokesperson said the hallmark of thriving democracies was the presence of an informed citizenry, which participates in the national discourse through free expression.

"Let bygones be bygones; President Mnangagwa has said on many public fora and this message applies equally to the communications sector, which should embrace a new media ethos that focuses on supporting the country's economic development efforts," he said.

Under Mugabe's rule, the media were under siege due to repressive media laws top, among them, the Public Order and Security Act and Aippa, resulting in several journalists being assaulted, arrested and intimidated.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newsday

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Suzuki kei for sale

Looking for a plot to rent

Threading beads

Thorngrove

Thorn grove house for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

23 mins ago | 102 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

5 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

5 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

5 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

21 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1697 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

22 hrs ago | 4054 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 714 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days