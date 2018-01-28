Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco tainted lease agreement

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GIFT Investments has continued occupying the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco)'s property in Southerton despite the termination of its lease agreement with the bus company by the High Court last year. The High Court terminated the agreement after it emerged that it was a product of bribery. Gift Investments is owned by businessman Mr Jayesh Shah.

The bribery case was raised in the court papers after Mr Shah caused the arrest and prosecution of former Zupco chief executive Mr Bright Matonga and former board chairman Professor Charles Nherera over a $20 000 bribe.

Mr Shah told the High Court, through an affidavit, that he paid $10 000 apiece to Mr Matonga and Prof Nherera as a bribe for the extension of a lease agreement and to facilitate purchase of more buses from Gift Investments. Gift Investments, which was served with a notice of eviction on January 24 this year, rushed to the High Court seeking stay of execution of the court order.

In the urgent chamber application filed on Tuesday, Gift Investments argued that it had since filed an application for leave to appeal the High Court decision. The company argued that the application for leave will be determined in a few days, hence it was just for the Sheriff to stay execution for now.

"The applicant has made an application for leave to appeal against the judgement authorising the execution of an appealed judgement and the application has been placed before Justice Tagu," read the court papers.

"Everything being equal, the application for leave to appeal is likely to be determined within the next few days, it is just and convenient that the eviction should be stayed pending the finalisation of the application for leave to appeal."

Gift Investments argued that it had been occupying the premises for over a decade and that it deserved to be spared eviction pending the determination of its appeal request. Gift Investments indicated in its urgent chamber application that it would continue paying rent to Zupco pending finalisation of the dispute. Zupco is yet to respond to the application.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Threading beads

Thorngrove

Suzuki kei for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Looking for a plot to rent

Accountant required


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

7 mins ago | 24 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 699 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

4 hrs ago | 1700 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

4 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5838 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4248 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4877 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1345 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1693 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

21 hrs ago | 4026 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 709 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

22 hrs ago | 991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days