Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has strongly condemned the violence perpetrated on National People's Party leader Dr Joice Mujuru and members of her party by unknown assailants in Glen Norah, Harare, on Thursday.Dr Mujuru was on the campaign trail ahead of the forthcoming general elections when the incident occurred. It's not clear what triggered the attack, but Zanu-pf yesterday said such acts do not have room in Zimbabwe's political space.This is in line with President Mnangagwa's message to Zimbabweans and the world at large that the forthcoming elections should be free, fair, credible, transparent and violence-free. In a statement yesterday, Zanu-pf Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said those behind such acts should face the full wrath of the law."With reference to the incident of assault on members of an opposition political party on February 1, 2018 in Glen Norah, Harare South District by whosoever, Zanu-pf condemns such actions unreservedly," he said."I understand the Zimbabwe Republic Police has made some arrests in connection with this, which is commendable. The law must therefore take its course. His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has consistently and persistently appealed to all Zimbabweans, irrespective of political parties they belong, to refrain from any form of violence in their day today activities. Peace is a prerequisite for development."Armed supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party allegedly beat up opposition leader Joice Mujuru and her National People's Party (NPP) supporters at a rally in Harare yesterday where she was due to speak, her NPP has claimed.The alleged Zanu-PF youths disrupted the opposition party's rally in Harare's high density suburb of Glen Norah.Mujuru told a news conference she sustained loosened teeth and a swollen face and had to seek urgent medical attention.Mujuru's doctor recommended that she undergoes an X-ray examination to establish the extent of the injuries she suffered, according to a medical report seen by the Daily News."This meeting was legal, it had been cleared by police and we don't know why they chose to attack us," Mujuru said.She also urged her party members to show courage and not be intimidated."These are the things that should unite us and give us courage. It should show the world that we are a party that does its business in peace. We don't fight."Some of the parties are used to this culture of violence, but let's not retaliate. Let's show them what should be done. From now onwards, there is no turning back because even Mr Mnangagwa has said elections are set to take place soon. So we must forge ahead, advertising ourselves," she added.According to NPP secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, police arrested five of the suspected Zanu-PF activists believed to have taken part in the violence.Police were not immediately available for comment.Several other NPP members suffered various head and body injuries as the attackers charged at them armed with stones and sticks. Mujuru's own security team battled to shield her from the stones that rained in her direction.The former Zimbabwe vice president was, however, not so lucky as she said one of the stones hit her on the cheek. Some of her party members had their vehicles smashed.One of the female NPP members alleged that she was undressed and forced to lie on her stomach before they took turns to savagely beat her with logs.