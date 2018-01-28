Latest News Editor's Choice


Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

by Staff reporter
HE Government will not tolerate any acts of violence by any political party ahead of the harmonised elections and perpetrators of such acts will be dealt with mercilessly, Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said yesterday.

Dr Mpofu was speaking in the wake of reports of violence at a National People's Party campaign in Harare's Glen Norah and Glen View suburbs allegedly by Zanu-PF supporters on Thursday.

Dr Mpofu who is also the ruling Zanu-PF's secretary for administration said in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assurances to the world, the Government is committed  to providing a peaceful environment towards elections and there won't be sacred cows in the prosecution of perpetrators of violence.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that was experienced in Glen View and Glen Norah yesterday which resulted in the attack on the president of NPP Dr Mujuru (Joice)," said Dr Mpofu in an interview with this paper in Bulawayo.

"The President has clearly stated not only to Zimbabweans but to the international community that no violence will be tolerated towards election time and we are directed that any form of thuggery, violence, or political hooliganism perpetrated on other parties will not be tolerated."

Dr Mpofu said the police were on the lookout for perpetrators of political violence in the period leading to the national polls.

"We have directed the police to be on alert against such people who would want to interfere with our democratic processes that the President is fostering.

We will not tolerate any violence from whatever quarter be it any party that wants to achieve its objective through violence.

"Whether its Zanu-PF or opposition parties, the Government will not tolerate such actions because the President has come out in the open clearly stating that this coming election will be monitored by people from all over the world and it will be a free, peaceful and non violent election," said Dr Mpofu.

"On our part we will ensure that no violence is allowed or condoned from whoever perpetrates it. We are going to descend on instigators heavily to ensure that we have a peaceful election and I want to warn all those that are prone to violent behaviour towards elections masquerading as representing political parties that they will be dealt with ruthlessly."

Armed supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party allegedly beat up opposition leader Joice Mujuru and her National People's Party (NPP) supporters at a rally in Harare yesterday where she was due to speak, her NPP has claimed.

The alleged Zanu-PF youths disrupted the opposition party's rally in Harare's high density suburb of Glen Norah.

Mujuru told a news conference she sustained loosened teeth and a swollen face and had to seek urgent medical attention.

Mujuru's doctor recommended that she undergoes an X-ray examination to establish the extent of the injuries she suffered, according to a medical report seen by the Daily News.

"This meeting was legal, it had been cleared by police and we don't know why they chose to attack us," Mujuru said.

She also urged her party members to show courage and not be intimidated.

"These are the things that should unite us and give us courage. It should show the world that we are a party that does its business in peace. We don't fight.

"Some of the parties are used to this culture of violence, but let's not retaliate. Let's show them what should be done. From now onwards, there is no turning back because even Mr Mnangagwa has said elections are set to take place soon. So we must forge ahead, advertising ourselves," she added.

According to NPP secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, police arrested five of the suspected Zanu-PF activists believed to have taken part in the violence.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Several other NPP members suffered various head and body injuries as the attackers charged at them armed with stones and sticks. Mujuru's own security team battled to shield her from the stones that rained in her direction.

The former Zimbabwe vice president was, however, not so lucky as she said one of the stones hit her on the cheek. Some of her party members had their vehicles smashed.

One of the female NPP members alleged that she was undressed and forced to lie on her stomach before they took turns to savagely beat her with logs.


Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days