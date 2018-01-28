Zacc officers turn against boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

Investigating officers at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) are pushing for the ouster of the organisation's secretary, Silence Pondo, claiming his appointment was not above board.The officers once wrote to the deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ray Ndlukula way back in January 2016, demanding Pondo's departure.Pondo was seconded to Zacc in an acting capacity."The appointment or secondment of police senior assistant commissioner Silence Pondo through the ministry of Home Affairs raises a stink and should be revisited in the interest of the nation and fight against corruption in Zimbabwe," part of the letter reads, making further claims that when Pondo was seconded to Zacc he was under investigations.The officers also accused Pondo of receiving fuel from both Zacc and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and amassing a fleet of state-of-the-art cars from both organisations.In the letter, the officers urged the authorities to reverse Pondo's appointment, which they again reiterated in another report written early last month.According to Pondo's letter of secondment from the Home Affairs ministry, he was entitled to get a monthly allowance of $1 368, cell phone allowance of $100, a monthly residential land line of $100, a suitable 4x4 motor vehicle, monthly coupons totalling 400 litres, and suitable cell phone handset and laptop."The ZRP will continue to pay your salary allowances and benefits as usual," the letter reads.Contacted for comment, Zacc human resources and administration chairperson Farai Chinyani dispelled the claims, stating that when Pondo joined the commission in February 2015, they did not receive any cases or investigations pertaining to him."Office of the President (OPC) had seconded him to Zacc during the chairperson (Denford) Chirindo era and his conditions of service are on record through a letter from the ministry of Home Affairs."The commission is only responsible to interview the secretary candidates as a norm with other government departments. We send six top candidates to OPC for vetting and appointment," Chinyani said.Chinyani further denied Pondo was double dipping."We are not aware of claims of double dipping being stated as his conditions were set from OPC. His appointment was not done by the commission but by OPC. The president appointed him, as he had passed vetting from the OPC and police who have cleared him for appointment."