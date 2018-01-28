Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc officers turn against boss

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Investigating officers at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) are pushing for the ouster of the organisation's secretary, Silence Pondo, claiming his appointment was not above board.

The officers once wrote to the deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ray Ndlukula way back in January 2016, demanding Pondo's departure.
Pondo was seconded to Zacc in an acting capacity.

"The appointment or secondment of police senior assistant commissioner Silence Pondo through the ministry of Home Affairs raises a stink and should be revisited in the interest of the nation and fight against corruption in Zimbabwe," part of the letter reads, making further claims that when Pondo was seconded to Zacc he was under investigations.

The officers also accused Pondo of receiving fuel from both Zacc and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and amassing a fleet of state-of-the-art cars from both organisations.

In the letter, the officers urged the authorities to reverse Pondo's appointment, which they again reiterated in another report written early last month.

According to Pondo's letter of secondment from the Home Affairs ministry, he was entitled to get a monthly allowance of $1 368, cell phone allowance of $100, a monthly residential land line of $100, a suitable 4x4 motor vehicle, monthly coupons totalling 400 litres, and suitable cell phone handset and laptop.

"The ZRP will continue to pay your salary allowances and benefits as usual," the letter reads.

Contacted for comment, Zacc human resources and administration chairperson Farai Chinyani dispelled the claims, stating that when Pondo joined the commission in February 2015, they did not receive any cases or investigations pertaining to him.

"Office of the President (OPC) had seconded him to Zacc during the chairperson (Denford) Chirindo era and his conditions of service are on record through a letter from the ministry of Home Affairs.

"The commission is only responsible to interview the secretary candidates as a norm with other government departments. We send six top candidates to OPC for vetting and appointment," Chinyani said.

Chinyani further denied Pondo was double dipping.

"We are not aware of claims of double dipping being stated as his conditions were set from OPC. His appointment was not done by the commission but by OPC. The president appointed him, as he had passed vetting from the OPC and police who have cleared him for appointment."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #ZACC, #Boss, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Threading beads

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Accountant required

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Barham green 3bedroomed

Riverside 5 acres plot

Suzuki kei for sale

Looking for a plot to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

22 mins ago | 95 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

5 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

5 hrs ago | 1805 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

5 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

5 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

5 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3067 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

21 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4886 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1697 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

21 hrs ago | 4054 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 714 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days