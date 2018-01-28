Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

News / National

by Staff reporter

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has urged judges of the superior courts to uphold the rule of law and to deliver world-class justice in a manner that portrays Zimbabwe as a safe investment destination.Speaking after his inaugural meetings with judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court yesterday, Minister Ziyambi said he assured the judicial officers that Government would support them and ensure their independence."I met the judges for the first time since my appointment and we had fruitful discussions," he said. "I listened to their concerns and promised to address them."As Government, we will support the judges and make sure that they enjoy their independence and in return we expect them to uphold the rule of law to boost investor confidence in our justice system. We expect them to deliver justice without fear or favour."Minister Ziyambi first met Supreme Court judges, who also sit as judges of the Constitutional Court at Mashonganyika Building in Harare, before walking across to Mapondera Building where he met judges of the High Court.He said the meetings were part of his interaction with the judiciary to hear their concerns and possibly coming up with solutions."We got to know each other and to share information on the challenges and successes in the system," said Minister Ziyambi. "At the same time, I got to know their expectations."I will continue with the visits until I get to the lower courts. I intend to meet the magistrates soon."Meanwhile, there was a lighter moment to the minister's visit to the High Court after he chose to walk than drive to the meeting from his offices at the New Government offices, leaving ushers that had been positioned at the entrance to the High Court building to open the doors of his ministerial vehicle bemused when he strode in with his aides.Judge President George Chiweshe received and ushered him into Court A where the rest of the judges were seated.The closed-door meeting lasted for two hours and the minister walked back to his office.