Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has intervened in a labour dispute between Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) and its employees which had seen the workers' spouses protesting since Monday.

Wives of HCCL employees have been demanding that the coal mining company fulfils its pledge to pay them outstanding salaries after agreeing to a scheme of arrangement last year.

Hundreds of women camped at the management office in Hwange where they used tree branches to close gates to block management from entering the premises. Some of them have been sleeping at the premises as part of their demonstration.

Yesterday Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu visited Hwange and addressed the protestors.

He said he had been sent by President Mnangagwa to listen to their concerns as Government is committed to addressing workers' welfare.

"I am from this place and it pains me to see this. The President sent me to come and talk to you and listen to your grievances. We understand all your issues which border around non-payment of salaries and hunger. I am here to get your concerns which I will present to the President tomorrow. What I can say is that we have heard your concerns, and I plead with you to give us time and I will be back to report to you and my promise is that on Monday government will give its position," said Dr Mpofu.

He said Government was committed to workers' welfare.

The Minister said President Mnangagwa had directed that the demonstrators must not be victimised.

"If his Excellency and his deputies didn't care about you we wouldn't be here. Let's work together in a way that helps the country. It's touching the way you have handled this issue and presented your grievances. Women are the worst affected hence you are here and there could be some people who could be making promises to you but I tell you this is not political," said Dr Mpofu.

"The President has been touring other countries where the world has pledged support. Give him time to deal with your issues in management, operations and women," he said.

The employees' wives resorted to a demonstration after management reneged on paying them outstanding salaries in terms of the scheme of arrangement reached last year.

Yesterday, the women said they wanted the managing director Engineer Thomas Makore removed from the post.

Ms Thokozile Ncube who briefed the minister on behalf of the women, handed over a petition with their grievances.

"Our husbands haven't been paid since October last year and we were shocked when we were told that the money will he paid in July.

"Our husbands are being harassed while our children are no longer going to school and some marriages have broken up," she said.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Mr Peter Mutasa also handed over a copy of the protestors' grievances to the minister after the trade union body also addressed the women.

Dr Mpofu asked the demonstrators to remove the barricades into the offices and allow management into the premises, but they refused saying they will continue camping at the gate until their demands are met.

Women who spoke to Chronicle said they had been reduced to beggars as they were failing to look after their families, while children of some have dropped out of school.

"What the company is doing to us is not good at all. We are literally living in abject poverty as a result of non-payment of salaries.

"We can no longer afford to send our children to school and after enduring for so long the company begins to play games with us. Until we get answers we are going to be here," said another.

Others said families were breaking down as there was no longer any joy in their homes since fights over money were becoming a common thing.

Efforts to contact Mr Makore were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Suzuki kei for sale

Looking for a plot to rent

Threading beads

Thorngrove

Thorn grove house for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

23 mins ago | 100 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

5 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

5 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

5 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

21 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4886 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1697 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

22 hrs ago | 4054 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 714 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days