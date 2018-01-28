'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Alliance for National Salvation (ANSA) president, Moses Mzila Ndlovu says President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot afford to implement devolution of power, claiming that doing so will be a betrayal of the Zanu-PF 1979 Grand Plan document, NewZimbabwe.com reported.The Grand Plan document is a blueprint allegedly authored by the late nationalist, Nathan Shamuyarira at the behest of Zanu leadership authorising the Gukurahundi campaign as well the marginalisation of Matebeleland region.Speaking at a Devolution meeting in Bulawayo on Thursday, Mzila said Zanu-PF and its supporters have been benefitting from the status quo and it will be foolhardy for Zimbabweans to expect Mnangagwa's government to practise devolution in line with chapter 14 of the constitution."Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF government will never implement devolution. Devolution will certainly disturb the grand plan agenda which is to side-line Ndebele speaking people from the economy and equal opportunities. If devolution is implemented, Zanu-PF supporters will not be able to enjoy the fruits they have enjoyed since 1980," said Mzila.The former MDC secretary general said Patrick Chinamasa's recent claim that devolution is expensive is a blatant lie.