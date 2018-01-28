Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF cancels elections

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF has cancelled scheduled district and provincial elections to concentrate its energies towards the preparation for elections, secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said yesterday.

Addressing a constituency feedback meeting at his offices in Bulawayo, Dr Mpofu said the decision to cancel the elections initially set to be held before primary elections, was made during a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting on Wednesday.

Dr Mpofu said the party will meet next Thursday to finalise the selection of the new regalia and drafting of its election manifesto.

"We sat in the Politburo and it was agreed that that when we are preparing for national elections, if you starting holding other forms of elections internally, you run the risk of causing confusion so the district and provincial elections will be held after the national elections," he said.

"What we are going to have are primary elections and we would like to call upon those vying for posts to wait for direction from the party. We are going to come up with guidelines that will be sent to the provinces."

Dr Mpofu said Emmerson Mnangagwa is the party's Presidential candidate.

He said the Politburo also reiterated that it was a crime to demand voter slips from the people.

"Let's not go around demanding slips from the people. That is illegal. We agreed that those who do that will be arrested.

"We agreed that our people should encourage each other to register as voters and not demand slips, they should instead assist those with challenges in registering," he said.

Dr Mpofu said Zanu-PF is going to record a historic win in this year's elections as there is no opposition to talk about.

He said President Mnangagwa has even invited foreign observers to prove to the world that the country will hold free and fair elections.

Dr Mpofu dismissed repeated efforts by Professor Jonathan Moyo to tarnish the Government as an act of cowardice.

"If you are telling the truth then why did you runaway. If you flee and start claiming to be telling the truth from foreign lands then it means you are a coward," said Dr Mpofu.

Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa has been greatly received by the African and International community while local people are happy about the Operation Restore Legacy and the events that led to the ushering in of a new administration.

Source - zimpapers

Comments

