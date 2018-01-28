Latest News Editor's Choice


Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
ABOUT 320 snake bites have been recorded from the beginning of the year in Zimbabwe with one death in the Midlands province, amid reports that there is a shortage of anti-venom countrywide.

According to a Ministry of Health and Child Care report, total snake bite cases reported during the week ending January 18, 2018 were 164, bringing the cumulative figure to 320.

"One death was reported from Chirumanzu District and so far that has been the only death which leaves the Case Fatality Rate at 0.31 percent," reads the report.

In an interview, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji said every snake bite should be treated as potentially poisonous.

"Snakes are found in almost every part of the country especially during the rainy season when they come out of the burrows and become a little bit active.

Our advice to people especially those who come from areas where snakes are common, is they should seek medical assistance immediately," said Dr Gwinji.

"They should present to the nearest health institution for assistance once they are bitten. However, we know that we are short of anti-venom and we try to deploy it whenever we have snake bites to our institutions. The challenge with anti-venom supplies is that it cannot be stored for a long time."

Community Working Group on Health director Mr Itai Rusike said most health care workers are not trained in the use of anti- venom.

He said Zimbabwe has a snake bites problem especially during the rainy season.

"Supplies of anti-venom is much better in most health institutions. Most health care workers are not trained in use of anti- venom hence low confidence," he said.

"People have to take precautionary measures like closing the windows early especially during the rainy season, avoid bushy areas when herding livestock or collecting firewood, avoid starting unnecessary fights with snakes as they can fight back when cornered."

Mr Rusike said members of the public could also plant certain indigenous flowers in their yards and properties to scare away snakes.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that 5 332 cases of snake bites were recorded in 2015 countrywide, increasing from about 3 195 cases recorded the previous year.


Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days