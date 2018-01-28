Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is planning to refurbish the underutilised Hwange National Park Airport into an international facility with some investors already showing interest in the project, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking after a familiarisation tour of the facility, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said the airport refurbishment is one of the many projects identified as part of the 100 day programme.

Dr Gumbo said some unnamed investors were willing to partner Government on the project as plans are at an advanced stage to introduce domestic flights connecting local tourist resorts.

The Minister was making his first tour of the airport which is located a few kilometres away from Hwange National Park, making it the gateway to the Big Five game reserve.

"The 100 days we were given by His Excellence is the reason why I am here. We have projects that we have to complete as part of this target and because Matabeleland North is an important province to our country because of its wild life and tourism, it is critical that we refurbish this facility," he said.

The airport started operating in 1971 and has a 4,6 km long and 30 metres wide runway with a capacity to handle medium and some big aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

The airport has not been handling any scheduled flights for some years since Air Zimbabwe stopped flights there due to lack of traffic.

Hwange National Park Airport already has an air traffic control, fire and rescue services as well as the runway which is regarded as one of the longest in the country.

The familiarisation tour identified the runway, ramp, terminal building and navigation system as some of the areas that need refurbishment to promote tourism.

Dr Gumbo said Government had noted recommendations from some tour operators that some tourists want to fly directly to the national park.

"There is a hotel and a lot of lodges nearby hence it will not be a problem bringing people here. We have tourists who want to fly directly to Hwange National Park hence it is important to refurbish this facility. The idea is to inspect, refurbish and make sure it's usable," he said.

The Minister highlighted that as part of the 100 day-targets, Air Zimbabwe will be recapitalised with some small aircrafts already being sourced.

He said Government has an open skies policy to allow many players for ease of doing business.

"We are trying to make sure we recapitalise Air Zimbabwe with smaller planes that can be used to fly locally to all resorts such as Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls and Mutare. As far as Air Zimbabwe is concerned, I am going to be working hard with management. There are about five or six small aircrafts that have been sourced and we can then be asking Air Zimbabwe to fly to Kariba, Victoria Falls and Hwange," said the Minister.

Dr Gumbo said he will be engaging his Tourism and Hospitality Industry counterpart to start a marketing campaigns for the airport.

From Hwange, the Minister and his delegation flew to Kariba Airport on a similar assignment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Hwange, #Airport, #Refurb

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Thorn grove house for sale

Riverside 5 acres plot

Looking for a plot to rent

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Thorngrove

Accountant required

Suzuki kei for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

20 mins ago | 87 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

5 hrs ago | 1790 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

5 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

5 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

21 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4267 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

21 hrs ago | 4051 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 714 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days