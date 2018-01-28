G40s form New Patriotic Front party

News / National

by Staff reporter

Members of the G40 faction who were expelled from Zanu-PF are reportedly regrouping and expected to launch a political outfit, New Patriotic Front (NPF), which is expected to contest in this year general election.According a consultation document being circulated, NPF said the political ground was ripe for the urgent formation of a new nationalist, patriotic, democratic, inclusive and progressive movement for victims of human rights violations and selective application of the law by the "coup and illegitimate government".It also claimed that political neutrals were dissatisfied with the failure by existing political parties, especially in opposition ranks, to provide leadership to reverse the coup.G40 was a faction within the ruling party and were led by former first lady Grace Mugabe and some of its key members were Patrick Zhuwao, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Phelekezela Mphoko.Some of the cabinet ministers who were expelled from the ruling party on allegations of being members of the G40 are Walter Mzembi, legislators Tapiwa Matangaidze, Paul Chimedza, Anastancia Ndlovu, Makhosini Hlongwane, Samuel Undenge, Daniel Shumba, Sarah Mahoka, Jeppy Jaboon, Wonder Mashange and Shadreck Mashayamombe.Mzembi has since said he was quitting politics.