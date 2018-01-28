Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Members of the G40 faction who were expelled from Zanu-PF are reportedly regrouping and expected to launch a political outfit, New Patriotic Front (NPF), which is expected to contest in this year general election.

According a consultation document being circulated, NPF said the political ground was ripe for the urgent formation of a new nationalist, patriotic, democratic, inclusive and progressive movement for victims of human rights violations and selective application of the law by the "coup and illegitimate government".

It also claimed that political neutrals were dissatisfied with the failure by existing political parties, especially in opposition ranks, to provide leadership to reverse the coup.

G40 was a faction within the ruling party and were led by former first lady Grace Mugabe and some of its key members were Patrick Zhuwao, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Phelekezela Mphoko.

Some of the cabinet ministers who were expelled from the ruling party on allegations of being members of the G40 are Walter Mzembi, legislators Tapiwa Matangaidze, Paul Chimedza, Anastancia Ndlovu, Makhosini Hlongwane, Samuel Undenge, Daniel Shumba, Sarah Mahoka, Jeppy Jaboon, Wonder Mashange and Shadreck Mashayamombe.

Mzembi has since said he was quitting politics.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Accountant required

Riverside 5 acres plot

Thorngrove

Suzuki kei for sale

Barham green 3bedroomed

Threading beads

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorn grove house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

22 mins ago | 92 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

5 hrs ago | 1802 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

5 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

5 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

5 hrs ago | 954 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3067 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

21 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

21 hrs ago | 4054 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 714 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days