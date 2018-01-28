Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mzembi 'hit man' freed on bail

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A self-confessed hit man who testified to the police alleging a senior government official issued him an assassination order to take out former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi appeared in court yesterday.

Munyaradzi  Mupazviripo had claimed in a police report lodged at Borrowdale Police Station that Tourism and Hospitality Industry permanent secretary Bradah Maunganidze had told him he would receive a $50 000 cash payment for executing Mzembi.

He was picked up by police in an unrelated case of supplying false information to the police in relation to a fracas at the Agriculture ministry. He has been detained since Wednesday.

Mupazviripo, 44, was released on $30 bail yesterday when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with disorderly conduct in a public place and deliberately supplying false information to a public authority.

The charges relate to accusations that Mupazviripo staged a scene at the Agriculture ministry offices over an offer letter. He later filed a police report alleging that the deputy Agriculture minister David Marapira  had threatened him with a gun.

His lawyer Admire Rubaya made formal complaints that his client was tortured by police, prompting Mugwagwa to order an investigation into the matter.

"…he was assaulted by certain individuals in a police station and will lodge a criminal complaint. The accused person was hauled into a certain office at the underground floor at CID Homicide and was made to crawl while being assaulted. His jacket and cellphone were destroyed during the attack," Rubaya said.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 23, Mupazviripo went to the ministry of Lands offices following up on an offer letter for a piece of land at Magar Farm in Marondera.

He was allegedly advised that he could not be given an offer letter for the said piece of land since it already had lawful occupants.

The court heard that Mupazviripo met the acting director Rural Resettlement Kundai Makuku who asked him how he wanted to be assisted. It is alleged he started shouting at her saying she was a liar and corrupt.

Mupazviripo allegedly stopped shouting after the intervention of the deputy minister and was handed over to security personnel who dragged him to the police for disorderly conduct.

It was further alleged that while at Harare Central Police Station, Mupazviripo  reportedly lied to constable Wasara that Marapira had pointed a firearm at him during the time he inquired about his offer letter.

The report was booked at Harare Central Crime Register number 1486/01/18 and was referred to homicide department for further management.

The State claims investigations revealed that Mupazviripo was restrained by Marapira after shouting at Makuku before being handed over to the police for disorderly conduct.

He claimed he had been beaten up for allegedly leaking classified information to the media about the Mzembi assassination plot and attempting to soil the image of government as well as scuttling re-engagement efforts.

He claims he was infact arrested for leaking top secret information to a news organisation over Mzembi's execution and also alleges he was accused of being a member of the G40 Zanu-PF faction that was backing former first lady Grace Mugabe.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mzembi, #Hitman, #Kill

Comments

Accountant required

Riverside 5 acres plot

Thorngrove

Suzuki kei for sale

Barham green 3bedroomed

Threading beads

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorn grove house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why ZANU PF admits will never win a free and fair election

21 mins ago | 90 Views

Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

'Zimbabwe 'coup' sets dangerous precedence for Sadc'

4 hrs ago | 1620 Views

G40s form New Patriotic Front party

4 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bulelani is willing and able to serve Mthwakazi

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe Junta fires senior CIOs

5 hrs ago | 1797 Views

White Zimbabwean farmers ordered to drop court cases

5 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mugabe appointed CIO boss evited from farm

5 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Govt to refurbish Hwange National Airport

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Anti-venom shortage hits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF cancels elections

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

'Mnangagwa will never implement devolution'

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe mulls introducing new television players

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in salary dispute

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa ally urges judges to uphold rule of law

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zacc officers turn against boss

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns Mnangagwa supporters

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned in bid to recover $1,5 million

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

British Premier imoressed by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man rapes mentally-challenged niece

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Khaya Moyo 'condemns' Mujuru assault by its members

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe, UK on cusp of breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zupco tainted lease agreement

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe mining indaba for Cape Town

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to break ZBC monopoly

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Welcome to the world, Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

No room for media polarisation, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ranks among worst in rule of law index

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man finds wife panties down with his brother

5 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Bosso to elect new admin

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Elephant tramples handler in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Magwegwe killer soldier out of ICU, appears in court

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

'I forgave Mugabe (for baby dumping), he was tricked,' says Mujuru - only a simpleton believes in hogwash

6 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Open Letter to Mthwakazi and Beyond - I can't be a Ndebele King

18 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Zimbabwe government should have a clear Land & Agriculture policy

21 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't whitewash Mugabe's henchmen

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe keeps Zim1 Mercedes-Benz limo

21 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Mudede's office in vote-rigging scam

21 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Mnangagwa's permanent friend

21 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD an 'academic fraud'

21 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Zesa top officials face chop

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

New trains for NRZ

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

The scramble for Zimbabwe has begun

21 hrs ago | 4053 Views

'I don't give free sex!'

22 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Couple assaults sister in law

22 hrs ago | 714 Views

Dembare VP quits

22 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records lowest BVR turnout

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days