Gokwe's traditional leader finally installed

News / National

by Staff reporter

70 years after being robbed of their title as traditional leaders by the Rhodesian regime, government has finally restored the Mazinyo traditional leadership in Gokwe's Manoti area.Officially installing headman Mazinyo the first in Gokwe's St Hughes Primary School, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Midlands Province Owen Ncube said traditional leadership forms an important bedrock of national governance systems.Mr Saka Ronald Mazinyo becomes the first headman who will hold the title since the family was dispossessed of its headmanship in 1938.There are 37 kraal heads under headman Mazinyo who in turn serve under the jurisdiction of Chief Mukhokhi.A melting pot of tonga, karanga and ndebele cultures, the area serves different indigenous people of Zimbabwe.