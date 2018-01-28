Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mashonaland East Minister of State, David Musabayana says there is need for change of attitude among staff in government institutions to improve service delivery.Musabayana, who has been on a tour of government institutions in the province, was at Marondera Hospital where he met frustrated patients who had taken hours to be served.Musabayana, who was accompanied by Marondera Central legislator, Lawrence Katsiru, told the hospital management that there is need for training and staff motivation to change their attitude towards work.Marondera Provincial Hospital is the province's referral centre and currently has a vacancy rate of 33 percent in specialist doctors, 22 percent in sisters in charge and 3,4 percent for general nurses.