Women's Coalition gather

The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe has convened the Economic Empowerment cluster meeting, first for 2018.According to its notice, key discussions around the importance to share information with women on empowerment opportunities, Ensuring measures that protect women in different sectors of the economy, talks on command agriculture, command fisheries and command livestock - how many women are actually benefiting from these facilities, the situation of women living with disabilities and their access to economic funding opportunities"Women are the Economy, and the Economy is Women," said the organisation.