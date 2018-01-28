Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Women's Coalition gather

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe has convened the Economic Empowerment cluster meeting, first for 2018.

According to its notice, key discussions around the importance to share information with women on empowerment opportunities, Ensuring measures that protect women in different sectors of the economy, talks on command agriculture, command fisheries and command livestock - how many women are actually benefiting from these facilities, the situation of women living with disabilities and their access to economic funding opportunities

"Women are the Economy, and the Economy is Women," said the organisation.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Riverside 5 acres plot

Accountant required

Threading beads

Barham green 3bedroomed

Thorn grove house for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Thorngrove


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1071 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

5 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

5 hrs ago | 3006 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4743 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days