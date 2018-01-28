Latest News Editor's Choice


Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Thembani Maphosa has said those who claim that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not involved in the Gukurahundi kills are denialists  who need help.

Some sectors claim that Mnangagwa was a mere minister under former President Robert Mugabe and can not be held responsible for the killings.

"Anyone who says Mnangagwa played no role in Gukurahundi is nothing but a serious denialist who needs help. How can a minister responsible for state security not be involved in a genocide being carried by the government he serves? What about the inflammatory statements Mnangagwa made in Nkayi and Lupane likening Matebeleland people to cockroaches and Fifth Brigade to DDT pesticide?" Maphosa said.

"What of the statement that all villages in Matebeleland will be burnt down for they were suspected to be harbouring dissidents? Is that not involvement?"


