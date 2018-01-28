Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
The People's Democratic Party led by Amai Lucia Matibenga  has condemned the brutal attack on our PRC partner and presidential candidate Amai Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru in broad daylight while on her "meet the people" tour in Glen View this afternoon.

PDP Deputy Spokesperson Nqobizitha Dumakude Khumalo said PDP is a democratic non-violent entity which recognises the right of every political party to go about its lawful business.

"We therefore are deeply disturbed by this unwarranted attack on Amai Mujuru.  We are equally disturbed by pictures of innocent people wounded after being pelted by stones by the unruly thugs.This is extremely disturbing. What is happening on the ground right now does not give us the  assurance that President Mnangagwa means it when he promises free and fair elections in the country," he said.
 
"As  PDP we demand the following; an end to all forms of political violence. The Glen view incident comes against the backdrop of the alleged statement by Rtd. Major General Engelbert Rugeje that violence will be visited on members of the opposition during election time. With no official refutal of such a claim this latest incident assumes a frightening aura indeed."

"All perpetrators of violence must be brought to book. Already we have the names of the alleged perpetrators. The incident happened in broad daylight. If the new administration is serious in demonstrating a rapture with the past then let them show by their actions on the ground. We demand action."

He said  President Mnangagwa must walk the talk on his promise of free and fair elections.

"His legacy will not depend on whether or not he wins the coming elections but on being the first post independence president to hold free and fair elections in a long time. Mnangagwa must forthwith ensure that the subtle intimidation of voters through their being forced to hand over their registration slips for the recording of serial numbers stops immediately. Most of us have been assured that it is to no effect but its intimidatory effect on a population that for four decades has been exposed to the most brutal intimidation and violence can never be underestimated," her said.

"In addition to this we call for the freeing of the airwaves. Gone should be days when state media is used as a tool of ZanuPf propaganda. We note with concern that to date the state media still reports news from a ZanuPf perspective.  We demand full and unfettered media freedom. In the light of the above it is our demand that incidents of violence must be reported in the state media regardless of who the culprits are and in an open and unbiased manner. All political activities of all parties should be covered without bias. Yes, media coverage is also a form of protection. We therefore demand full and equal media coverage for all political players in the country."

Khumalo said the eyes of all of us are open to see if there is any change.

"We therefore demand, as a party that President Mnangagwa walks  he talk and ensures that an even playing field is there for all in the coming elections. The following is also worth noting; As a party we implore the international community to roundly condemn the actions of the Mnangagwa regime and help ensure that the situation in the country is brought back to normal. This latest incident of blatant violence should never go uncensured. All progressive forces are therefore asked to roundly condemn this blatant act of intolerance and violation of our sacred constitution," he said.

"We would like to particularly implore the regional body SADC to take an active role to ensure that normalcy returns once more to our beautiful country. Whatever happens to Zimbabwe will always have a ripple effect on the region as a whole.  The same goes for the AU. We see President Mnangagwa making a spirited effort to engage the international community. Yes, we are all for international engagement but while the world engages Mnangagwa and his regime they should put our concerns on the table.  We therefore request the UN, EU and other such international bodies in their engagement with Mnangagwa to remind him to act on his word to respect democracy and human rights."

He said this country has suffered enough and it is high time the Zimbabwean crises came to an end.

"Everyone should put their heads together. We cannot afford another disputed election. We cannot afford continued violence against innocent members of our community. Zimbabweans deserve better.

Source - Byo24News
