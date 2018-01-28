Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government will overhaul university and college curricula, aligning them with the modern job market and broad economic growth fundamentals.

All public institutions and private firms are being audited to determine skills gaps that need attention at learning level, an exercise last conducted in 1982.

In addition, innovation hubs — campus-based centres that refine lecture room ideas for industry uptake — are being established countrywide.

The first centres are earmarked for the University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Harare Institute of Technology, Midlands State University and Zimbabwe Defence College.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira told The Sunday Mail his ministry was running with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision for higher and tertiary learning institutions to produce graduates best-suited to industry on top of evolving into mega hubs of research and innovation that proffer solutions to emerging challenges in the national economy.

Prof Murwira said, "We are conducting a national skills audit to establish: skills that we have now; skills that are required now; those that will be needed in future and outdated ones.

"The audit, which is the basis of national curriculum development, is being conducted countrywide. We have started distributing questionnaires and results should be done by April."

Regarding innovation hubs, he said: "The essence of an innovation hub is to capture good ideas coming from the lecture rooms and laboratories. These ideas are incubated and the egg that hatches is the industry. That is the link-bolt between our education and industry.

"We have the funds and are still working on coming up with more. However, we will work with what we have. The project is under our 100-day plan; we want to encourage knowledge-based industry that will sustain the economy. It is more sustainable than an investment-based model."

Prof Murwira said authorities were finalising the Zimbabwe Qualifications Framework to standardise tertiary and higher learning qualifications.

"Teachers' colleges and polytechnics have been complaining that their graduates would start afresh when they got to university as though they were coming from Advanced Level.

"We know that in polytechnics, people are already learning something that is already advanced. Courses they do at university should exclude those they have already done at college."

Zimbabwe has over 23 universities, polytechnics and teacher training colleges which churn out about 30 000 graduates annually.

Research shows that most degree programmes are theory-based, hence, graduates fail to create employment, come up with their own inventions or respond to changing industrial demands.

In jurisdictions such as China and the United States, universities are think-tanks key to socio-economic development and receive State support.

China's Beijing Agricultural University has developed research around agriculture bio-technology which will eventually feed into the economy.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Education and Training of 1999 detected a disconnect between Zimbabwe's university curriculum and national development.

The Commission's report reads, in part, "Far too many graduates from the university do not meet the requirements of employers, thus employers have to provide on-the-job trainings to give their new employees required skills.

"The universities argue that they are not there to impart work-ready skills to students.

''The paradox that needs to be resolved as we move into the new millennium is whether the nation can afford the luxury of universities (which) produce graduates who are not work-ready and seem incapable of making any measurable contribution to the development of the country.

"Respondents also observed that there was no tertiary and higher education qualification framework to facilitate mobility from technical colleges to universities and vice-versa."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Thorngrove

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Riverside 5 acres plot

4rooms cowdray park new stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1154 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

6 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

6 hrs ago | 3103 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Women's Coalition gather

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days