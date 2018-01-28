Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Fidelity Printers and Refiners is investigating registered gold buying agents amid indications of rampant black market dealings which could be prejudicing Zimbabwe of millions of dollars.

Responding to inquiries from The Sunday Mail regarding such agents (names supplied), FPR general manager Mr Fradreck Kunaka confirmed they were probing the illegal activities to bring sanity to the gold sector.

Gold is among low hanging fruits President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is targeting for quick wins as he sets about turning around Zimbabwe's economy.

To this end, Mr Kunaka said terms and conditions for issuing gold buying licences had been tightened, while monitoring mechanisms were being strengthened.

This comes against a backdrop of some registered gold buying agents, particularly in Matabeleland and Midlands, buying a gramme of gold at $48 (bond notes) and US$38/gramme in cash.

This is in violation of FPR regulations, which require buying agents to pay 70 percent through bank transfer and 30 percent cash.

To secure gold, some agents are paying 100 percent cash and the gold is not forwarded to FPR because the agents are not issuing receipts.

Posing as gold sellers, our newscrew was offered cash by one of the gold buying agents who then refused to issue a receipt because FPR would then track them.

The agent said if they issued a receipt, the buying price would fall and they would pay 70 percent in cash and 30 percent through a bank transfer.

This lack of paper work means FPR is getting less gold than it should.

Mr Kunaka said, "We have also heard of those allegations, that quite a number of Fidelity Printers and Refiners gold buyers are serving the black market as well.

''This is quite worrying even to us because such activities certainly hinder economic development.

"We are quite appreciative of the input from the media. Through our internal systems, we are also investigating the black market dealings of our gold buying agents. Further, we are tightening the terms and conditions of issuing the licences and reducing the number of agents."

FPR, Mr Kunaka said, has set 6kg as the minimum for agents to deliver per month and if that is not met, the permit will be withdrawn.

"We are also looking at engaging custom millers not to sell the gold from their mills to anyone besides FPR. In order to achieve this, we are planning on ensuring that millers are well resourced in order to be able to buy all the gold processed at their mills," he said.

Mr Kunaka added that FPR could ask the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to investigate transactions of suspected black market gold operators.

"We presume they are getting the bond cash from the black market because we currently do not have any special arrangement put in place for any of our agents.

"FPR satellite offices have been set up across the country to ensure that gold buying is decentralised and miners are able to dispose of their gold at the nearest centres at competitive prices.

"If agents are offering better prices, such explains the alleged parallel market dealings of the agents as there is no way they would sell such gold to FPR at a lower price than they would have bought it."

Government is targeting production of 28 tonnes of gold this year.

From a peak output of 27,1 tonnes in 1999, official gold deliveries fell to 3,6 tonnes in 2008 and increased to 23 tonnes last year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Barham green 3bedroomed

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Accountant required

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Threading beads

Looking for a plot to rent

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1145 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

6 hrs ago | 3097 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Women's Coalition gather

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4780 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days