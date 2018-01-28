Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says there is a remarkable improvement in relationships between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe which is likely to pave way for investment inflows into the country.

In a message on his official Facebook account posted on Friday, President Mnangagwa also thanked the UK for its continued support in Zimbabwe's civil societies saying that promoted democracy. His comments followed a successful visit by British Minister of State for Africa, Ms Harriett Baldwin last week.

"We are witnessing a remarkable improvement in our relations with the UK, and I am pleased to report great progress in talks around investment opportunities for both countries. I also want to thank the UK for its £5 million investment today in Zimbabwe's civil society organisations. These NGOs (non-governmental organisations) play a vital role in strengthening our people's ability to participate in democracy. They promote dialogue, tolerance and respect — all vital ingredients to a free society," said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa on Friday, Minister Baldwin said British Prime Minister Theresa May has been impressed by statements made by President Mnangagwa so far on economic and political reforms, which have sent important signals around the world about the country's readiness for investment.

She said investment opportunities in the country were being explored following the recent visit to Zimbabwe by Commonwealth Development Corporation officials.

"The UK obviously is already very involved in (investment) through our Department of International Development in a wide range of assistance to projects right across Zimbabwe and we were also able to talk about the role of CDC organisation within the Department of International Development, which visited Zimbabwe recently and is able to invest in a wised range of projects in the private sector and I think with outline of economic and political reforms that the President has set out, this will send a strong signal to investors around the world," said Minister Baldwin.

President Mnangagwa further stated that the country was making tremendous progress in mending its relationships with various nations across the world.

"Internationally, we continue to make excellent progress building partnerships across the world. Following a historic week at Davos, I was welcomed with open arms by our African brothers at the AU (African Union), as the representative of the new Zimbabwe," he said.

President Mnangagwa said his pronouncement last week of extending the length of land leases available to white farmers — up from five years to 99 was aimed at enhancing the country's agricultural productivity.

"In my inauguration speech, I promised to reform our agricultural sector. This is just one policy of many that will fulfil our nation's true agricultural potential," he said.

President Mnangagwa said he was glad that the newly sworn Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba reiterated his call for credible, free and fair elections.

"In the speech, I also promised to ensure credible, free and fair elections later this year. So I was pleased to see the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chair reinforce my call for unity and peace, and made clear that the next elections will be democratic, free and fair. That's a goal all Zimbabweans can get behind," he said.

Source - zimpapers
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Mnangagwa

