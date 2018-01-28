Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Association of Microfinance Institutions (Zamfi) has applauded its members' efforts to adhere to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's calls to promote productive loans rather than consumer lending.

In an interview, Zamfi executive director Mr Godfrey Chitambo said productive lending by MFIs has been on the increase since 2015.

"In terms of productive lending for the last three years, the sector has effectively responded to calls from RBZ to move from consumer lending to productive lending. There has been an upsurge in terms of loans because banks are failing to meet the demand for loans hence people are coming to us for loans," said Mr Chitambo.

According to Zamfi's 2017 third quarter performance report, the central bank's statistics show that the microfinance sector currently represents six percent of the total loan book in the financial sector.

While the sector performed dismally during the first six months of 2017, it is now showing signs of recovery as indicated by the growth in client loans during the quarter June to September 2017. Quarterly loan disbursements went up by 9,6 percent ($4,9m) during June to September 2017, compared to 3,6 percent ($1,6m) for the previous quarter period of March to June 2017.

The value of loans outstanding amounted to $106 million as at 30 September 2017.

Mr Chitambo said most MFIs use money which they independently source while banks use depositors' funds hence, MFIs have to ensure that collection of loans is efficient.

"Banks can be sitting at 89 percent in terms of loan collection while MFIs normally prefer 95 percent and above to guard against collapsing," he said.

He added that Zamfi was in the process of lobbying for three-year operating licences in a bid to increase investors' confidence in the sector.

"We have made representations and are in agreement with the central bank and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on what needs to be done on the licensing issue. Currently, MFIs are being issued with one-year licenses and this is a challenge because an MFI can give out a loan payable in three years yet its operating licence lasts for one year.

"We have been assured that both the ministry and RBZ are looking into this and we are on the verge of finalising amendments to the Microfinance Act. Hopefully, after the discussions, our members will be able to get three-year licences. If the licence duration is extended, our members will be able to woo investors. No investor is willing to pour money into an MFI with a licence which expires after a year because returns will be minimal. Prolonging the licence duration will bring about positive impacts," said Mr Chitambo.

He also highlighted that the microfinance sector experienced brain drain in 2008 and 2009 and this resulted in a skills gap.

He added that Zamfi has since partnered with tertiary institutions to cover the gap.

"In 2008 and 2009, our sector almost collapsed such that most of our seasoned practitioners migrated to Lesotho, Zambia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Ghana and Nigeria in search for employment opportunities. In 2010, we noticed that for us to rebuild the sector, it was critical for us to have people with requisite skills in place.

"MFI employees need to have some technical skills on the fundamentals of the sector. This resulted in us noticing that, in Zimbabwe, there was no course in microfinance and five years ago, we began approaching and engaging universities. We started with the Midlands State University, followed by the National University of Science and Technology and University of Zimbabwe. We wanted to plug the skills gap and we have since managed to partner with Nust's Centre for Continuing Education and University of Zimbabwe to introduce the Professional Certificate in Microfinance and Entrepreneurship course. Uptake of the course in Harare and Bulawayo so far is satisfactory," he said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #RBZ, #Debt, #Loans

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Thorngrove

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Riverside 5 acres plot

4rooms cowdray park new stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

6 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

6 hrs ago | 3099 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Women's Coalition gather

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days