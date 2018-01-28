Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Traditional leaders from Matabeleland have requested for a meeting with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to resolve the issue of Gukurahundi as a matter of urgency.

The request was made in a letter to Chiwenga dated December 10 before he was appointed VP following the November military operation that toppled former president Robert Mugabe and replaced him with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The request was made in a letter congratulating Chiwenga for his role as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in staging a successful military operation.

The emotionally charged letter received on behalf of Chiwenga by one Major General Muradzi on December 11 came after a meeting between Chiwenga and the chiefs from Matabeleland on December 7.

According to the letter which the chiefs say is yet to be responded to, the traditional leaders proposed January 5 this year (tomorrow) for the beginning of open talks on Gukurahundi. They said the time to continue shrugging off debate on the massacres as if they never happened was over.

"Sir, let us have a face to face engagement over the issue and find a long-lasting internal resolve without engaging the outside world," part of the letter signed by one Chief Ndiweni on behalf of the head of delegation Chief Vezi Maduna reads.

"Let us mutually together and collectively have a closed roundtable meeting not for revenge, but to bring finality to this issue.

"We are all mature. Let us face it amicably and we free ourselves once and for all. Let us frankly engage not blame, revenge each other on these disturbances, but let's bring Godly mutual finality without spilling blood or having unnecessary name-calling and retribution."

The Gukurahundi issue has been an emotive subject since the 1980s when the North Korean trained Fifth Brigade descended on the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, killing people under the guise of thwarting a dissident movement.

Statistics claim over 20 000 people were killed although Mnangagwa, during a recent interview in Davos, Switzerland where he was attending the World Economic Forum said the figure was over-stated.

He, however, could not be drawn into apologising for the atrocities which took place when he was the State Security minister.

Mugabe also refused to commit himself to debate on the killings, opting to say it was a "moment of madness".

But the chiefs said they had confidence that Chiwenga would preside over the engagement process to bring closure to the emotive issue following the December 7 meeting.

They said the engagement would help heal the country and spearhead unity and development and thus implored Chiwenga to openly debate the issue with all the affected people.

Mnangagwa has signed the Bill on National Healing and Reconciliation to deal with many issues, among them the Gukurahundi genocide.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Thorngrove

Accountant required

Thorn grove house for sale

Threading beads

Looking for a plot to rent

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 921 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2298 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

6 hrs ago | 3089 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Women's Coalition gather

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4777 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days