Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF
3 hrs ago | Views
Former State Security minister Didymus Mutasa is ready to rejoin the ruling Zanu-PF party, which sacked him in 2014 for hobnobbing with former vice president Joice Mujuru.
The Daily News reported that Mutasa has put one condition for his return to a party he formed along with other nationalists in the 1960s.
He wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he lavished with praises, to invite him back to the party.
Source - dailynews