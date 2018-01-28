Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

News / National

Former State Security minister Didymus Mutasa is ready to rejoin the ruling Zanu-PF party, which sacked him in 2014 for hobnobbing with former vice president Joice Mujuru.The Daily News reported that Mutasa has put one condition for his return to a party he formed along with other nationalists in the 1960s.He wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he lavished with praises, to invite him back to the party.