Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bribery claims haunt Mnangagwa's ZEC Chairperson

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Way back in the year Before Christ, the famous Roman General Julius Ceasar decided to divorce his second wife Pompeia on the basis of suspicion.

Ceasar famously said any wife of his must be above suspicion.

It is an assertion that has transcended through time and cuts across all manner of relationships and professions.

The new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba is being haunted by suspicion over an unproven allegation raised by former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku in 2016.

At the time, Chidyausiku claimed Chigumba had a case to answer on allegations that she tried to solicit a $20 000 bribe to throw out a civil case that was before her in 2013.

She will have to fight with her back against the wall to prove that Chidyausiku's assertions during public interview for a place on the bench of the Supreme Court, is just another example in which the law remains on her side until a time she is proven guilty.

Bible in hand, the High Court judge took oath of office on Thursday to effectively take over from Rita Makarau whose surprise resignation last year is still shrouded in mystery.

Chigumba served as a resident magistrate and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice before she was sworn in as Judge of the High Court on December 20, 2011.

Like the predecessor before her, Chigumba has an affectionate smile but she will need more than charm as she assumes an office marred with accusations of tilting the electoral field in favour of Zanu-PF.

Constitutional law expert and Kent University Law lecturer, Alex Magaisa, said the allegations of bribery will probably haunt Chigumba into her new job unless there is a definite public clearance.

When Chidyausiku made the allegations, Chigumba protested vehemently.

It is not clear whether she was cleared, although her appointment would suggest that she was.

"If she was cleared of the allegations, that clearance did not receive sufficient publicity to clear her name in the court of public opinion. In any event, the allegations seem to have cost her promotion to the Supreme Court," said Magaisa.

"If there is any semblance of truth in the allegations, then it casts doubt on her credibility for the job as she would appear to be corruptible. However, if she was cleared of the allegations, and it is possible that it may have been a smear campaign, then this needs to be made clear in order to give confidence to all political actors and the electorate…An allegation alone is not enough to disqualify her from holding the Zec chair."

Speaking after taking oath of office on Thursday, Chigumba said she was unfazed by the mystery which still surrounds her predecessors' abrupt and surprise resignation, vowing she will dutifully discharge her duties without fear or favour.

Makarau has declined to shed light on whether she was forced to resign or she jumped before she was pushed.

"I can never be daunted when the law is certain because my mandate is very clear, it's just to administer the law; to apply the law which exists at this point in time and as a judge I do that on a daily basis so there is nothing daunting," Chigumba boldly claimed, adding she will carry out her mandate without any interference as provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe and other electoral laws.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to serve one's country in this capacity as the chairperson of Zec and I promise the Zimbabwean people that I will deliver a free, fair and credible election."

The High Court judge said she will treat all stakeholders in a fair manner and will thrive to maintain an open door policy.

"Certainly yes we will look into those issues," Chigumba said of accusations of bias towards Zanu-PF leveled against the commission adding "because it is our intention to deliver a credible election."

"…My mandate is just to be an umpire and to ensure that there is fairness in the process of Zimbabweans electing their leaders so it's a very clear mandate and I intend to discharge it fully."

Zimbabwe will hold elections in four to seven months, and providing a credible voters' roll will be Chigumba first port of call.

She will also have to deal with rising cases of voter registration slip's serial number intimidation which is threatening to smear the credibility of the biometric voter registration exercise.

Electoral watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), has urged Chigumba to strive to safeguard and protect the independence of Zec by ensuring that principles of good electoral management such as transparency, integrity, professionalism, competence and fairness are upheld.

"Furthermore, the network calls upon the new Zec chairperson to ensure that provisions of the Electoral Act that guarantee freeness and fairness of electoral processes are respected by all electoral stakeholders in particular political parties.

"For instance, Zec together with other institutions supporting democracy such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police must bring to account individuals engaging in the illegal practice of soliciting for voter registration slips' serial numbers and intimidating voters," Zesn said.

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) said Chigumba was faced with a huge task to ensure the delivery of free, fair and credible elections as promised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

"The impending elections present a possible turning point in Zimbabwe's political trajectory. While every election is a watershed moment in a country's history, this particular election comes in the wake of extensive calls for electoral reforms, chief among them independence of Zec, right to vote, electoral disputes mechanisms, deterrence of election related violence and intimidation," said ERC director Tawanda Chimhini.

"International standards dictate that every Election Management Body ensures the legitimacy and credibility of the processes for which it is responsible and this can be made possible by adhering to fundamental guiding principles which include; independence, impartiality, integrity, transparency, efficiency, professionalism and service-mindedness."

While lawyer and human rights activist, David Coltart, applauded the appointment of woman to important positions, he said women should not just be appointed because they are women.

Coltart said two of the three appointments at Zec were unquestionably good "but sadly the appointment of Chigumba was not because of the unresolved corruption allegation levelled against her."

Former deputy minister of Justice who is the MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu, however, lauded Chigumba's appointment saying the jurist was an astute legal mind with a strong sense of independence and integrity.

He said the MDC was confident that if she is given the proper latitude to perform her duties, she will excel.

"The main challenge that we have in Zimbabwe is that there are always some shadowy but extremely powerful political forces behind the scenes that invariably dictate the manner in which our elections are conducted," he opined.

"We expect Justice Chigumba to stand her ground fearlessly and authoritatively. She mustn't be a pushover. We know that there will be sinister and scandalous political forces behind the scenes who will relentlessly seek to dictate and direct the manner in which Zec conducts its operations. Justice Chigumba must rise to the occasion and perform her duties with honour and integrity. We will be watching her closely."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #ZEC, #Bribery, #Mnangagwa

Comments

Accountant required

Threading beads

Thorn grove house for sale

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Britain engages new Zimbabwe regime

7 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa supporters threaten to bomb shop

9 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Sex-starved man gets protection order

9 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Woman bashed for bathing at night

9 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Zimbabwe caused a major upset in Davis Cup Euro-Africa Group II tie

9 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa to tour Mashonaland Central

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Reactions to Mugabe-Mujuru alliance

9 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Zanu-PF youths in court over Mujuru attack

9 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zanu-PF must rein in over-zealous followers

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Kukura Kurerwa loses bus depot over debt

9 hrs ago | 1041 Views

4 Zanu-PF businesspersons gun for Chivi South Parly seat

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zuma in court over Zimbabwe land grabs

9 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zhuwawo inadvertently exposes Mugabe's tyranny and incompetence

10 hrs ago | 3134 Views

The case for FDI into Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting economy

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Addressing Zimbabwean business climate

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Government must not interfere in labour matters

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

14 hrs ago | 3422 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

14 hrs ago | 5582 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

15 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

16 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

16 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 3828 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

16 hrs ago | 1371 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

16 hrs ago | 277 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

16 hrs ago | 518 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

16 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

17 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

17 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

17 hrs ago | 458 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

17 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

17 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days