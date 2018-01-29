Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths in court over Mujuru attack

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Two Zanu-PF youths have been arrested and appeared in court yesterday for their role in a violent altercation in Harare during a February 1 visit by National People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru, who was also injured in the attack.

The duo was remanded in custody to Monday.

Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31, and Paul Chitsa, 46, were charged with public violence when they appeared before Mbare magistrate Isabel Nyoni.

They will be back in court tomorrow for their bail application.

Prosecutor Kholisani Mangena alleged that on February 1, Mudzengerere and Chitsa connived with other Zanu-PF youths who are still at large and hired a commuter omnibus armed with stones and bricks.

The court heard that they went to OK Supermarket at Machipisa where NPP was billed to hold a meeting dubbed "Meet the people campaign."

The gang allegedly threw stones and bricks at NPP members, injuring several people and damaging several vehicles which were parked there.

It was alleged that NPP had to abort their meeting and drove from the scene towards Gazaland Shopping Centre, but Mudzengerere and his team allegedly continued pursuing them in a kombi, throwing stones at their vehicles.

The court heard that the gang continued pursuing the NPP members until they reached Glen Norah right up to Glen View 8, where Mudzengerere and his accomplices began assaulting people with clenched fists.

Some of the victims managed to escape and reported the matter at Machipisa and Glen Norah Police Stations.

It was further alleged that Mudzengerere and his gang went to Montana Products Butchery, which is owned by one of the complainants, and found it open for business.

The court heard that they blocked the entrance with bricks and iron bars, obstructing customers from entering or leaving the shop.

They allegedly demanded $500 from the owner, claiming that they had sold 200 sachets of dagga on his behalf the previous day.

Mudzengerere and Chitsa allegedly threatened to bomb the butchery but were restrained by police officers that were alerted by the owner, the court heard.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Riverside 5 acres plot

Threading beads

Accountant required


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Britain engages new Zimbabwe regime

7 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa supporters threaten to bomb shop

9 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Sex-starved man gets protection order

9 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Woman bashed for bathing at night

9 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Zimbabwe caused a major upset in Davis Cup Euro-Africa Group II tie

9 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa to tour Mashonaland Central

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Reactions to Mugabe-Mujuru alliance

9 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zanu-PF must rein in over-zealous followers

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bribery claims haunt Mnangagwa's ZEC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Kukura Kurerwa loses bus depot over debt

9 hrs ago | 1040 Views

4 Zanu-PF businesspersons gun for Chivi South Parly seat

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zuma in court over Zimbabwe land grabs

9 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zhuwawo inadvertently exposes Mugabe's tyranny and incompetence

10 hrs ago | 3132 Views

The case for FDI into Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting economy

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Addressing Zimbabwean business climate

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Government must not interfere in labour matters

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

14 hrs ago | 3422 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

14 hrs ago | 5582 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

15 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

16 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

16 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 3828 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

16 hrs ago | 277 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

16 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

16 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

17 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

17 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

17 hrs ago | 458 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

17 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

17 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days