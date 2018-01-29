Mnangagwa to tour Mashonaland Central

News / National

by staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will tour key infrastructure and agricultural projects in Mashonaland Central Province this Wednesday as the nation seeks to show the world a model rural set up which is self sufficient.The impending visit to Mashonaland Central Province to two key projects on different districts was announced during a Provincial Coordinating Committee held in Bindura.The President is expected to visit a model A1 set up in Guruve which government thinks should be adopted across the country for the benefit of citizens.Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe, said people must turn out in their numbers as the President makes his first tour of Mashonaland Central since assuming office as Head of State and Government.Zanu-PF Politburo member Retired Air Chief Marshall Perrance Shiri who is also Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement explained the set up of the A1 model.The model in Guruve is in line with the government's thrust of putting 200 hectares under irrigation in every district.The province has expressed its preparedness to host the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Emmerson Mnangagwa.