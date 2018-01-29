Woman bashed for bathing at night

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 36-year old Harare woman was nearly strangled to death by her boyfriend for taking a bath at night after returning from a night club.Almeida Tonderai Droffice (29) who pleaded guilty to the assault charge was sentenced to two months imprisonment or alternatively 70 hours of community service by Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo.According to the state, Droffice and Evangelista Jacob are living together as boyfriend and girlfriend and on January 29 this year at around 2am the two arrived at their place of residence from a night club at Greencroft Shopping Centre both appearing drunk.Jacob then went to take a bath. Droffice followed her asking why she was taking a bath at that time. The complainant explained that she was on her menstrual period.Droffice started accusing Jacob of cheating on him and having other boyfriends before assaulting her with clenched fists several times on the face. The accused went on to assault the complainant with a leather belt all over the body before trying to strangle her.Jacob reported the matter to the police leading to Droffice's arrest.