Mnangagwa supporters threaten to bomb shop

News / National

by Staff reporter

MEMBERS of a suspected Zanu-PF gang that stoned National People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru and her supporters were Saturday dragged to court facing assault allegations.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31, and Paul Chitsa, 46, of Highfield were arraigned before Mbare magistrate, Isabel Nyoni, facing two public violence charges.They also allegedly threatened to bomb a butchery prompting the shop owner to inform the police who rushed to the scene and caught the accused committing the offence.They will be back in court on Monday for their bail application.According to prosecutor, Kholisani Mangena, the two were caught while committing the offence and their other accomplices are yet to be apprehended.Allegations against them arose on February 2 this year at Machipisa Shopping Centre.NPP was set to hold their Meet the People campaign at OK Machipisa.Acting in connivance, the two allegedly attacked Mujuru and her subordinates with bricks and stones.The complainants were forced to abort the campaign and ran for their lives towards their vehicles.It is alleged that the two followed the complainants and continued to attack them, inflicting serious wounds on them and also damaging their vehicles.Court heard Mujuru and his crew proceeded to Gazaland Shopping Centre and the suspects followed them using public transport.They further attacked the complainants who again fled to Glenview 8 Shopping Centre.Prosecutors allege the thugs followed the team and further assaulted them with stones and clenched fists before they managed to escape and sought refuge at Glen Norah police station where they filed a report.Mudzengerere and other suspects again went to Montana Butchery at Machipisa Shopping Centre around 8pm the same day.Court heard the butchery is owned by one of the complainants.Upon arrival, they blocked the entrance to the butchery with iron bars, stones and bricks.They then demanded $500 from the complainant alleging that they had sold 200 sachets of dagga to him.It is alleged that the two, who are trained in martial arts, went to perform karate movements scaring customers away.