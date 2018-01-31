Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teenager stuns court over rape

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A Gutu teenager stunned a Masvingo regional court last week when he admitted to repeatedly raping his six-year-old Grade One sister, claiming that the minor was always pestering him for sex. The 18-year-old teenager, who appeared before Masvingo regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga charged with rape, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Mrs Malunga initially slapped the rapist (name withheld to protect the victim) with an eight-year jail term, but conditionally suspended two years on condition that he doesn't commit the same offence. In his defence, the teenager admitted that he raped his sister, but insisted that she kept badgering him daily for more sex.

"I did not know that it was a crime as I was used to having sex with the girl almost every day," said teenager. "However, I was only inserting a tip of my manhood and the minor was enjoying it."

In sentencing the teenager, Mrs Malunga considered that the convict was young and a first offender who was still at school and looking forward to writing his Ordinary Level examinations in November this year.

"You did not waste the court's time when you pleaded guilty to raping the innocent minor," she said. "The court has also considered your tender age and that you are still going to school doing Form Four.

"However, in aggravation you did a heinous crime by introducing an infant to sex for many occasions that you have lost count of. You will go to jail for a shorter period and you can pursue your education whilst in custody, the prison will provide you with that opportunity."

Prosecutor Ms Mukai Mutumhe said on an unknown date, but sometime in November 2017, the teen bumped into his sister, who was in the company of another girl of her age, along a footpath on her way from school.

He called the minor and left her companion to proceed with her journey. He subsequently dragged his sister to a nearby bush and ordered her to undress before raping her. The victim screamed, but his brother threatened to assault her.

The court heard that the teenager routinely continued to rape her sister thereafter. However, luck ran out for him after the girl spilled the beans to her aunt, who made a report to Mpandawana police Growth Point, leading to his arrest.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Court, #Teen, #Stun

Comments

Accountant required

Threading beads

Thorn grove house for sale

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

1 min ago | 1 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

5 mins ago | 6 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2621 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 857 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3780 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12813 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4495 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1068 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 822 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2246 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1436 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 665 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days