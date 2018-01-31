Man seeks protection order against ex-wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mutare man has approached the courts seeking a protection order against his bothersome ex-wife, whom he accuses of visiting his workplace to embarrass him.Philip Zingizi appeared before Mutare magistrate Miss Nyasha Guture for a protection order against his former wife, Vivian Dick. He told the court that Dick was in the habit of harassing him at work and asking for money in front of his workmates. He said she called and sent him threatening messages."Your worship, this woman is disturbing my peace with my new lover," said Zingizi. "She comes to my house insulting me and disturbing my peace. She also sends threatening messages and threatening calls. I want her to stop doing this to me."Dick denied ever threatening Zingizi, but said she only went to his workplace on January 15 this year to serve him with maintenance papers in the company of the police."Going to his workplace and calling him are the only ways I can communicate with him about our family issues. I do this for the good of my children," she said.Zingizi said since the two separated more than three years ago, his ex-wife had been using his nephew as the mediator to send messages to him. Ms Guture granted Zingizi the protection order and advised Dick to move on with her life and stop disturbing her ex-husband's peace."The messages you send to him should be short and simple, concerning the well-being of the children, and you should also report to the police if he refuses to pay maintenance," she told Dick.